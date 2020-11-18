New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss 14 enters into its seventh week. This time, the show is all about twists and turns and the makers have done justice to the theme 'Ab scene paltega'. The upcoming episode of captaincy task is a proof of it. The television reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 has started with lots of drama and fun and like always the contestants left no stones unturned to impress the audience and win the tasks assigned to them.

Fourty Five episodes of Bigg Boss season 14 have passed and the audience is already witnessing some high-voltage fights between the contestants. Now, for today's episode, the makers of the show have dropped a promo, in which a huge verbal spat can be seen taking place between Kavita and Eijaz Khan. Both the contestants appear to have developed a hate relationship in the house.

In the promo, Eijaz and Kavita can be seen getting into a heated argument. The spat escalated when Eijaz got angry and approaches Kavita and confronts her over her remarks. In the last episode, the duo locked horns over the kitchen duties and it seems that this fight is not going to slow down anytime soon.

On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya get into a verbal spat over the captaincy task. Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya are playing king and queen in the task but it seems that their supporters will cross all limits to make them win. Aly Goni will show his devil avatar to win the captaincy task for Rahul Vaidya. Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Kavita Kaushik are supporting Rahul Vaidya, whereas, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla are supporting Rubina Dilaik. Interestingly, Jasmin (who is friends with Rubina) is playing against her. Now, it will be interesting to watch if Rubina will win the task or Rahul will take away the captaincy tonight.

Posted By: Srishti Goel