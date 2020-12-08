Rahul Vaidya who quit the show took to his social media handle and thanked his fans for supporting him throughout the journey of Bigg Boss 14.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors TV's controversial reality-TV show Bigg Boss 14 is grabbing eyeballs ever since the makers have introduced the Challengers into the show. However, what took the show to the top in trends on Twitter last week was singer Rahul Vaidya’s shocking exit from the house that left his fans heartbroken.

Fans took the internet to storm after seeing the promo for Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode wherein host Salman Khan asked him to leave the show. They were left scratching their head as to why all of the sudden 33-year-old singer who played extremely well, received less votes and felt it was Bigg Boss makers’ conspiracy that he is going out of the show. However, Vaidya, during the episode, stated that he was feeling homesick because he has never stayed away from the family in his entire life. He also stated that he doesn’t want to take someone else’s place who deserves more than him and is passionate more than him about the show and the trophy.

Now after exiting the 33-year-old singer took to his social media handle and thanked his fans for supporting him throughout the journey of Bigg Boss 14. He further added, “this journey that I embarked upon has been nothing short of a dream. From the trends to all the messages I received... You all made me feel so loved. I'm so glad that I could entertain you all and seeing your response has made me realise how huge our fandom has become.”

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan was seen schooling Rahul Vaidya over his decision to leave the show, however, Vaidya stuck to his decision of quitting and walked out of the BB House, despite being selected as a finalist for this season.

During his heated chat with the host Salman Khan, Rahul Vaidya said, “I do not agree that I did not perform because of a lack of interest. I mean this straight from the heart, I want to leave because I do not want some deserving candidate to leave. I am sorry if I am upsetting my fans but this I do not think I can stay here without my family."

On the work front, Rahul has sung tracks like Tera Intezaar, Yaad Teri, Do Chaar Din, Keh Do Na and Aabhas Hai. The singer became a household name after participating in the first season of Indian Idol and bagging the place of first-runners up.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv