Bigg Boss 14: If you are wondering about the show fees of the Bigg Boss Season 14 contestants, senior Sidharth Shukla's two-week salary will blow your mind. Take a look at this detailed information.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss Season 14 is making headlines because of its entertaining contestants and exuberant game pattern. Well, ever since the fourteenth season of the show is launched, the fans are wondering about the show fee of the contestants. The salaries of the Bigg Boss contestants are now revealed by an insider social media account The Khabri. According to its report, Rubina Dilaik is the highest paid contestant in the house. Whereas, Shehzad Deol, who got eliminated this week, was the least paid contestant of Bigg Boss Season 14.

According to The Khabri- Shehzad Deol charged Rs 50k per week, Jaan Kumar Sanu- Rs 80k per week, Rahul Vaidya- Rs 1 lakh per week, Kanchana 3 actress Nikki Tamboli bags Rs 1.2 lakh per week, Pavitra Punia- Rs 1.5 lakh, Abhinav Shukla- Rs 1.5 lakh, Eijaz Khan- Rs 1.8 lakh, Nishant Singh Malkani- Rs 2 lakh, Sara Gurpal- Rs 2 lakh, Jasmin Bhasin- Rs 3 lakh and Rubina Dilaik bags Rs 5 lakh per week.

Talking about the Toofani Seniors (Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan), Sidharth Shukla received the highest fees for 2 weeks. He charged Rs 32 lakh for two weeks, Hina Khan bagged Rs 25 lakh for two weeks and Gauahar Khan bagged Rs 20 lakh for her presence in the show.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Salman Khan agreed to take a pay cut this year in the wake of COVID-19 so the team would not suffer. He said, “I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid." Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India said in a statement, "The new normal wants us to have few people on the set, but we are putting people in shifts. We are not reducing employment numbers at all. We are committing to the same number of people on payrolls, although their time on the set will be reduced by shifts."

