New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 creating a buzz on all social media platforms as it is inching closer towards the finale. BB makers are also putting their efforts to make this season success by adding more twists and spice to entertain the viewers. Earlier we informed you that Bigg Boss is going to organise a Connection Week wherein we will see family members or friends of housemates entering the house.

The connections of the housemates will stay in the BB house for a week to boost their spirit. Ever since Connection Week is announced viewers are intrigued to know who will be entering the house as Rahul Vaidya's connection. Now, if you are thinking that it's his lady love Disha Parmar then you are wrong because as per Bigg Boss Khabri, singer's best friend Toshi Sabri will be entering the BB house to support his friend.

For unversed, Toshi Sabri is an Indian playback singer who rose to the fame with the song Maahi from film Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009). He along with his brother Shaarib have given several amazing songs to Bollywood such as in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Pyaar Ka Punchama 2, Housefull 3 among others. His last musical venture was in 2019 Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna featuring Karanvir Bohra and Priya Banerjee, which turned out to be a great hit among the viewers.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Disha Parmar might enter the house, however, she rubbished all the reports and said, "It not about personal preference! I understand your emotions, you should understand mine too! He is strong enough to fight his own battles and trust me.. having me around him for a week will put pressure on him especially now when I am dragged in the conversation every now & then.”

