New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss season 14 was set ablaze on Sunday after Street Dancer 3D actress Nora Fatehi, along with Guru Randhawa, entered the house and entertained the fans with her dancing skills.

Fatehi, who was wearing a fiery yellow gown, also gave a performance on her new song "Naach meri rani". Later, she also gave a funny task to the male contestants of the house, asking them to attempt the hook step of her popular song Garmi from her movie Street Dancer 3D.

The male contestants of the house -- Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh, Shehzad Deol, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya -- tried their best to perform the step, which was thoroughly enjoyed by Salman Khan and female contestants of the house.

Later, Salman Khan also praised Nora Fatehi, saying that she has "worked really hard" after "failing to do something great" in the season 9 of the popular TV reality show.

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan and Jaan Kumar Sanu said that Nora is their "Dil Ki Rani", adding that "she is hot and a great dancer".

Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit enter BB House

On Sunday, Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit were introduced by Salman Khan as wild card contestants. However, Naina and Shardul were not quite happy to see each other after entering the house. Naina also revealed that she wanted to date and find a good partner in Bigg Boss but she has changed her plan after watching the show.

Meanwhile, Shardul told Salman Khan he was jobless for almost two years but his friend Karan Patel helped him a lot during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He also thanked Karan and prayed that everyone should have a friend like him.

The 14th season of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss is underway. The show, which began on October 3, has contestants like Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma