New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Weekend Ka Vaar is here and the contestants of Bigg Boss 14 house is all set to welcome another guest tonight. In tonight's episode, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa are going to add some spice and drama in the show. The makers released a video in which the Street Dancer actress is going to give a task to the boys of Bigg Boss 14 house.

In the promo video, Nora and Guru Randhawa are seen having fun with BB 14 contestants and it is surely something fans shouldn't miss. As Nora Fatehi is going to make the boys do Garmi hook step. In the video, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Nishant Singh Malkhani are trying hard to do the step of Garmi.

The girls of the house- Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli are seen enjoying the performance in the house. Salman Khan is also seen having fun and Nora and Guru are seen bursting into laughter as they see the terrible steps of boys.

Salman also pulls Nora's leg and he asks 'Nora what are you making the boys do on the floor?'

Meanwhile, tonight's episode will be filled with dhamaka as the wild card entries are going to take the entry in the house tonight. Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh, and Shardul Pandit will enter the BB 14 house today.

In the second promo, the two wild card entries Naina and Shardul Pandit are seen having a war of words as Shardul reminds Naina that they have met before at an event when she ‘sat in his lap’ in the commentary box. Naina looks clearly offended and corrects him: “That was not ‘sitting on the lap’ but co-hosting.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma