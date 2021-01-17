Bigg Boss 14: Recently, the actress Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from the BB house. She was known to be as one of the strongest players in the house and many considered her as the probable winner of the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss has emerged as one of the shows that has managed to come up with never-ending twists and turns to entertain the fans and this time it has managed to hook the fans on the TV screen by adding a new big twist in the elimination round. As the Weekend Ka Vaar has arrived, everyone is eyeing who is going to be evicted this week but there is a catch in it as Bigg Boss has announced that there will be no eviction round this week and this has come as a surprise to everyone.

Recently, actress Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from the BB house. She has been one of the strongest players in the house and many considered her as the probable winner of the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. After her elimination, the next nomination round took place in which Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Sonali Phogat, and Nikki Tamboli have been nominated for elimination this week.

There are speculations that Sonali Phogat is going to get eliminated this week but the makers have managed to add a new twist. According to the social media handle Bigg Boss Khabri, it is reported that no elimination round is going to take place this week.

Earlier, in an episode, Sonali used foul language against Rubina Dilaik, and their fight turned ugly and as the two got into a war of words. Their fight came into everyone's notice and even host Salman Khan could not avoid it. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan reprimanded Sonali and said that her daughter is watching the show, it does not suit her that she is using such foul language for anyone in the house.

Not only this, but host Salman Khan also scolded Abhinav Shukla for not supporting his wife in recent weeks, he said that Abhinav is doing the same mistakes as he asked Rubina not to do. Salman even asked Rubina that is her husband letting her down to which she replied in affirmative.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma