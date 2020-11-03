In Monday's episode, the contestants Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Eijaz Khan and Shardul Pandit told Bigg Boss that Nishant did not deserve to stay in the house.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the recent episode of Bigg Boss, contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani was unanimously voted out by the housemates of Bigg Boss 14. On Monday night, Kavita Kaushik also left the show due to the fewer votes. However, after the eviction, Nishant shared a strong message on Instagram and has given a message to his detractors.

Taking to Instagram, Nishant shared a video and he said, "So guys, iss hafte Bigg Boss ke ghar mein jo mere saath hua, mujhe kaha gaya, uske liye mera sirf ek jawaab hai. Chamak sabko nazar aati hai, par andhera koi nahi dekh paata."

In his caption, he asked his fans if his eviction was fair. As soon as he posted the video, Nishant's fans started commenting and said that his eviction was unfair. One of the users wrote, "U are hero sir .uh deserve more than jàan. And now we will stop watching #bb14 #boycottbb14."

Another user wrote, "Ekdam galat hua jise kam vote mila hai Wahi bas ghar nikalna chahiye yeh bilkullllll galat hai"

Yet another said, "Am big fan ..and you have done very well I always voted you I don't think BB has done good decision, you are very well players l you stand for yourself as well as you are a true player honest person."

In Monday's episode, the contestants Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Eijaz Khan and Shardul Pandit told Bigg Boss that Nishant did not deserve to stay in the house, and most of them said that his personality is not interesting and he does not deserve to stay in the house.

