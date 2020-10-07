New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to show the sensuous dance performance of girls of the house-Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia with Toofani senior Sidharth Shukla. The episode is going to be all fun and is going to leave everyone tapping their feet but what caught everyone's attention is Nikki Tamboli and Sidharth Shukla's chemistry that made netizens weak in the knees.

The makers of the BB house released a promo in which a sneak peek of the dance performance is shown. However, it also shows that the entire house is against Nikki Tamboli as they are unable to figure out what 7 essential items they need from senior Hina Khan. In the video, Nikki is adamant and wants 2 things, whereas, Toofani Senior Gauahar Khan said that the contestants won't get any food until they decide what 7 items do they want. To which, Pavitra Punia said if she feels hungry, she will eat no matter what.

In another task, the girls of the house are seeking to be immuned and are roaming in the house with coke glasses in a tray. After getting frustrated, Shehzad Deol drops the glass of Nikki Tamboli and she goes on and drops the tray of Pavitra Punia. Following this, Pavitra goes to drop Jasmin's tray to which, Jasmin Bhasin warns her that if she comes anywhere near her, she will kick her. Pavitra asks her to shout at the one, who started all this, hinting at Nikki Tamboli.

It is also seen in the promo that Bigg Boss has given an option to Abhinav Shukla who has gained immunity. Bigg Boss asks him to trade his immunity with his wife Rubina Dilaik, in order to remove the "rejected" tag from her, and welcome her inside the house as a fresher contestant.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma