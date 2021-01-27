Bigg Boss 14: The upcoming episode is going to be full of drama as we are not just going to witness Aly Gony and Abhinav Shukla's intense fight. But will also see Nikki Tamboli accusing Vikas Gupta of kissing girls.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is riding high on success and is leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers glued to their TV sets. In the recent episode, we saw contestants fighting for immunity during the College Rivalry Task. Both the teams were seen playing a fair game, however, as per the upcoming episode's promo, it seems that on the second day of the task they will spoil the game.

The upcoming episode is going to be full of drama as we are not just going to witness Aly Gony and Abhinav Shukla's fight. But will also see Nikki Tamboli accusing Vikas Gupta of kissing female co-contestants inside the BB house.

As per the promo, the scene starts from Rubina Dilaik asking about the used plate kept on the kitchen table, Nikki says that it is hers. Vikas who standing nearby asks her to wash and keep it, this doesn't go down well with Nikki and she gets irritated. In a rage, she tells Mastermind he is no one to order her as she neither his wife nor his friend.

On hearing this, Vikas asks Nikki to watch her tone and control her tongue, however, she doesn't stop and end up accusing him of kissing girls in the BB house. As the episode continues, we see Devoleena arguing with Nikki for spitting such mean words for Vikas and says that she has a habit of playing the woman card.

Later, we see Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant sitting in the garden and as Devoleena enters the area after arguing with Nikki, Vikas asks her to kiss. Rakhi who is sitting beside Vikas, on seeing Nikki calls her jealous.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will also get to see some fun factors, Rahul Vaidya will be seen giving Rakhi Sawant a bath in the garden area as their bathrooms have been locked by Bigg Boss.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv