New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The recent episode of Bigg Boss was filled with drama and nasty fights. The first fight which took place on Monday was between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arshi Khan, the war of words became so ugly that Devoleena started hurling abuses against Arshi. Now, let us take you to the actual scene from which this fight began. In the recent episode, Devoleena asked Arshi to complete her duties that is to chop the vegetables but the latter denied it, and said she will do whatever she wants, and she will not take orders from Devoleena. The latter got agitated by it and started throwing utensils in the kitchen which even hurt Abhinav Shukla, as he was present in the kitchen at that time.

However, this is not the only fight in which Arshi was involved. After this, Arshi went to Rahul Vaidya and asked him to clean the tea that was spilled on the floor, and as soon as she asked him to do that Rahul refused to do the work, and he said that Arshi should check her tone.

After this, Rahul started calling out Arshi and made some derogatory remarks about Arshi's character. He even said that Arshi is a very negative person. Not only this, but he also said that Arshi has a split personality.

Rahul said, "agar koi bacha negative hai to parents ye hi kahege abse ke Arshi Khan mat bano." After facing such wrath from Devoleena and Rahul Vaidya, Arshi broke down in tears and said what has she done that these people are trying to put her in the bad light.

In the episode, Devoleena also threatened Arshi and said that if she keeps on doing all such negative drama, she will slap her hard.

As soon as the episode ended, social media was filled with messages in support of Arshi. Many users said that Rahul and Devoleena were unnecessarily trying to target Arshi.

#RahulVaidya #AlyGoni are so insecure that they’re bullying #ArshiKhan just because she’s talking to #RubinaDilaik and #AbhinavShukla. Talk about being a manipulative friend. And Rahul couldn’t even handle Arshi asking him to clean something. Misogynistic loser!#BB14 #BiggBoss14 — MaryJane (@MaryJane_0105) February 2, 2021

Arshi is doing n giving best to this show

If u get rid of these two then all u will see roti paratha gym make up n cloths . Or staring sky in garden by nikkimi n nikkama couple

Eating sangtray @KhanEijaz @AlyGoni @rahulvaidya23 @Devoleena_23 pic.twitter.com/5PbNgYs70x — SophieRehmanTimurid (@DrTaimuri) February 2, 2021

Another user said, "Arshi is playing the game in a fair way and she does not deserve all such bad behaviour."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma