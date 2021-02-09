Bigg Boss 14: As soon as the news of Abhinav Shukla's elimination was out, fans started bombarding the internet with heartfelt messages for the actor, see reactions:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 started on a good note as the family week round has kickstarted. In this week, the connection of the inmates of BB house is going to stay in the house for a week to boost the morale of the BB contestants for the upcoming finale. However, a piece of shocking news is doing rounds on the internet, that claims the contestant Abhinav Shukla has been eliminated from BB house in a mid-week eviction episode. The buzz that has been doing rounds says that the exit door has been opened for Abhinav Shukla.

On Monday, Bigg Boss Khabri shared a post on social media that read, "Mid Week Eviction- Abhinav Shukla has been evicted from the show on the basis of connections voting. He further added to it that in this elimination, the connections voted for the person who was involved the least in the contribution of BB house duties. In which, Abhinav got the most vote and thus he was eliminated, said Bigg Boss Khabri.

As soon as the news of Abhinav's elimination was out, fans started bombarding the internet with heartfelt messages for the actor. Reacting to the same, one of the users wrote, "You earned us #AbhinavShukla you will be the best BB contestant ever. Love you shine bright jungle boy .. we love you we will miss seeing you daily and that's what breaks my heart right now."

ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE#AbhinavShukla pic.twitter.com/Sy5VJh1s0R — ABHIARMY♠️ #TeamABHINAVSHUKLA♡♡ (@abhiarmyy) February 8, 2021

Abhinav if you are watching this, I love you #AbhinavShukla @ashukla09



ABHINAV DESERVE FINALE — RubiNav❤️❄️ (@rubinavkingdom) February 9, 2021

I promise you @ashukla09 I will never watch this show



This is injustice. This is real unfairness.



This is mockery of viewers and fans#AbhinavShukla



ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE — JYOTIKA DILAIK OFFICIAL FC 💎 (@jyotikadilaik99) February 9, 2021

Another user wrote, "I always wanted #RubinaDilaik to win But I also fell in love with such pure gem #AbhinavShukla Wanted him in top 4 Kindly don't watch bigg boss if @ashukla09 Is evicted tomorrow onwards DESERVING WINNER RUBINA ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE"

Recently, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan bashed Abhinav for calling Rakhi "gandi aurat." Talking about Rakhi and Abhinav, the duo was hitting the headlines as they had a major tiff in the house, Rakhi Sawant was heard calling Abhinav "Tharki" and their war of words became so ugly that Rubina Dilaik couldn't take it and she threw a bucket full of water on Rakhi.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta