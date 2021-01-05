Vikas Gupta has told three big secrets of his life on the Bigg Boss 14 show. So those who were not able to keep track we have jotted down all the three secrets.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is grabbing eyeballs ever since the Challengers made their entry in the Salman Khan's show. However, more than the show Challenger Vikas Gupta made the headlines from day one.

So far this show has been one heck of a roller coaster ride for him, as the Mastermind was seen getting emotional, being accused of snatching people's work and many more.

Till now Vikas Gupta has told three big secrets of his life on the Bigg Boss 14 show. So those who were not able to keep track we have jotted down all the three secrets.

1. Vikas Gupta's relationship with mother

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)





Arshi Khan who is no less knew the weak spot of Mastermind and every now and then she pinched the spot to provoke Vikas. In one such situation, Arshi Khan went too far and brought in his mother and revealed that he has sour relations with his mother Sharda Gupta. Not just this, she further revealed that when his mother needed him the most he chucked her out of the house. His mother and brother have broken all the ties with him. This didn't go down well with the Mastermind and he in rage pushed Arshi in the pool.

2. Vikas Gupta's relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Ever since Arshi Khan stepped in the house, she made sure that Mastermind suffers every day in the BB house. Their fight took a nasty turn when Arshi took his mother's name and in rage Vikas pushed her in the pool. Due to this, he was evicted, however, was then called back.

This didn't change Arshi a bit and once again she picked up a fight, as a result, Vikas had an emotional breakdown and during this, he revealed his second-biggest secret. He told that he was in a relationship with a contestant of the same season before he came in Bigg Boss season 11.

He further revealed that he was tricked by him and after a long time he was able to get out of that rough phase of his life. this revelation creating a rife on social media and netizens started speculation that he is talking about Priyank Sharma.

3. Vikas Gupta's closeness with Eijaz Khan's girlfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

After Arshi Khan, Vikas had a big fight with Eijaz Khan over Khan's past. Eijaz alleged that Vikas proved his ex-girlfriend in filing a case against him. Mastermind admitted that he got quite close to his girlfriend, however, he said that as soon as he came to know that she is Eijaz's girlfriend he broke all ties with her.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv