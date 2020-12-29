Bigg Boss 14: Manu Punjabi disagrees with Salman Khan says Rahul Vaidya is not 'bhagoda', it's his quality that even after coming at such big platform he left it for his family.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya is enjoying a great fan base ever since his stint on Salman Khan's show. The singer has been playing the game well, however, out of blue on Finale Week he volunteered to leave the show and gave the reason that he was homesick and missed his parents. This exit left his fans disappointed and attacked makers to call the singer back along with the other wild card entries.

After seeing an uproar on social media, Rahul Vaidya re-entered the house but not before getting a nice lecture from host Salman for leaving the house. He called 33-year-old singer bhagoda for running away from the house in fear. Well, at that time no one supported Rahul when Salman schooled him, but, now Challenger Manu Punjabi has come out in support and explained why he doesn't think he is 'bhagoda'.

Taking to Instagram, Manu shared a video wherein he can be heard saying that it hurts singer whenever someone calls him bhagoda and even Salman repeatedly mentioned that he ran away from the show. He further added that he disagrees from the superstar as Rahul took a big step by opting out from the show even after entering the Finale Week.

“Wo mahaan hai, uske andar ye quality hai ki wo itne bade manch ko chhodkar apne dil ki ek awaaz sunkar wahaa se jaane ke liye keh raha hai. Aur wo apni chaahe girlfriend se, ya apni maa se milna chaah raha hai, aur unko zyada importance de raha hai, toh meri nazar me wo zyada value rakhti hai,” said Manu Punjabi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3)

Further in the video, Manu adds that Rahul Vaidya's only mistake was re-entering the show. "According to me, if a person quits the show because he misses his family, I respect his decision,” said Manu Punjabi

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv