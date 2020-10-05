Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal is now caught in a situation as man is claiming that she is not single, shares proof.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 14 began on Saturday and the reality show has once again caught in a controversy. There are several celebrities who took part in BB14 and amongst them, Sara Gurpal, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli are out there raising the mercury level.

However, Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal has caught herself in a situation as a man has claimed that Sara is lying about being single and she is married.

Punjabi Singer Tushar Kumar posted pictures on social media and said that Sara married him in 2014. He added that she was lying on Bigg Boss premiere that she was single. He also showed a marriage certificate and pictures to back his claims.

Tushar said that, "I got married on 16th August 2014 in Jalandhar, Punjab India.” To the query as to why was he declaring such details now, he said that he was prompted to do so after Sara claimed that she was single. He said, “I was getting messages on Instagram and WhatsApp from people across the globe, while Sara is still claiming that she is not the one who got married to me, stating that the girl who married me just looks like Sara, reported HT.

In the picture that Tushar shared, Sara is posing with him and is carrying sindoor and red and white bangles. However, the marriage certificate that Tushar shared, the person he is shown married to is named Rachna Devi.

Tushar further said in his post, "I just want to prove that Sara is the one to whom I got married to and she is lying to the world saying she is still single. I feel that she got married to me just to get fame and citizenship of the USA. She left me because she didn’t get any publicity from my side.”

Meanwhile, the makers of the Bigg Boss released a promo in which Sara Gurpal is flirting with Sidharth Shukla and in the video, she says that, "Mai Punjab ki audience se bol rahi hu ke aap jija lagte hai humare aur dil mein baste hai aap humare"

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehzad Deol claimed how she was only ‘playing innocent and kiddish’. He claimed to have met her, at a professional level, two years ago. Shehzad said that she is not as “bubbly and kiddish” as she was behaving on Bigg Boss.

