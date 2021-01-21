Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan who exited BB house due to his prior commitments are in talks with the makers of the show to re-enter. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting day by day and now to add tadka Devoleena Bhattacharjee has entered. The TV actress has been picking up fights with the housemates including Nikki Tamboli. In the recent episode we saw both the contestants at the loggerheads and well today it will her more intense.

Devoleena who entered the BB house as Vikas Gupta's proxy and now as Eijaz Khan's proxy will be soon saying goodbye to the show as Eijaz has dropped hits on his comeback.

Earlier, we informed you that there are reports that Eijaz Khan, who got evicted from the house this week will be making his comeback, well, now it seems to be true. As per SpotBoye, during an interview, he revealed, "I am going back to the show and the makers are also trying their best to get me back soon and now it depends how soon? I think I made the right choice with integrity because main zuban ka pakka hoon. I gave my prior commitments importance after my contract with Bigg Boss ended."

He further added that if he ha not come out then the project had got shelved and producers would have suffered a massive loss. He continues this is the first time in the season that a contestant has come out owing to his extraordinary circumstances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan)

As per reports, Eijaz Khan is shooting for his web series and is keeping really busy due to his jam-packed schedule. He is still processing from his transition from Bigg Boss and all thanks to his acting skills that he can give his scenes well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will see Nikki Tamboli alleging that Devoleena Bhattacharjee accused Sidharth Shukla of #MeToo in Bigg Boss 13. However, our Gopi Bahu will give the actress back by bringing in singer Jaan Kumar.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv