New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The recent episode of Bigg Boss 14 was filled with nasty fights. From Rakhi Sawant to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, almost all of the contestants were seen at the loggerheads. However, what went unnoticed was that TV Serial's favourite 'Bahu' Devoleena was trying to hint at something, and the actress even said that she will reveal the outside world's secret of Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. Not only this, but Devoleena also brought back Kavita Kaushik's name in between and that left Abhinav in utter shock.

The episode began with Devoleena and Rubina's fight in the kitchen area. Rubina was seen yelling at the top of her lungs as she said that everyone in the house is trying to create content and is doing things just for the sake of entertainment. However, her remark did not go down well with Devoleena, and she was seen talking to Rakhi. She said, 'Ye Pati patni jab side me jake apni baat karte hai, tab content ke lie nahi kar rahe hai kya..?'

Devoleena further adds to it and says, "ye ladki (Rubina Dilaik) ek baar aur bole ke content ke lie karte hai.. mai bhi bata dugi in logo ke bahar ke secrets.." The TV serial actress even brought back the name of Kavita Kaushik, and said that after Weekend Ka Vaar, Rubina took Abhinav in the corner and asked him about Kavita and his chats that the FIR actress was pointing out, but Abhinav said that why is she not trusting him.

After this, Abhinav comes up to Devoleena and asks what are the secrets she is going to reveal, and the latter says that she does not know anything but the thing she is pointing out is about the discussion 'you two had in the corner about Kavita.'

On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant who is seen hogging all the limelight in the BB house alleged that Abhinav Shukla is 'tharki' (pervert). After hearing this, Rubina got agitated and she threw a bucket full of water on the former and said 'Rakhi behave yourself, entertainment ke lie itna niche mat giro."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma