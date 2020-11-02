Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra and Eijaz even did a romantic dance and confessed about their feeling about each other on the show.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill was back in the BB house and she made sure to entertain her fans with her fun and jolly nature. The weekend ka vaar episode had several fun elements in it but what went unnoticed was a love bond that was brewing between Eijaz and Pavitra. Thus, Shehnaaz Gill did not miss the chance and she became the cutest cupid on the show.

The 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' Shehnaaz Gill came to the show and played a cupid game in the show which was named as ‘Prem ka Game’ with Eijaz and Pavitra! As she was playing the game with them, she concluded that there is a strong connection between Pavitra and Eijaz and she decided to send them on a date. The duo had a lovely time together and they whispered a lot of things to each other.

Pavitra and Eijaz even did a romantic dance and confessed about their feeling about each other on the show.

Love is in the air in #BiggBoss14 house! @ishehnaaz_gill ke diye alone time mein aur paas aa rahe hain @KhanEijaz aur #PavitraPunia.

Dekhiye inki sweet chemistry aaj raat 9 baje #Colors par.



Catch it before TV on @VootSelect #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/SdDJ1Qp4kq — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 1, 2020

Shehnaaz Gill entered the Bigg Boss 14 house and interacted with Salman Khan while reminiscing about the good old days. In fact, Salman even advised the contestants to behave like Shehnaaz in the house so that the makers will invite them again and again on the show as a guest. She gave a virtual hug and a flying kiss to Salman and even scolded him for not wearing matching clothes. She even told Salman Khan 'I love you in a positive way'.

Kahin hai prem, toh kahin krodh aur ghinn, ghar waalon ke ek-dooje ki taraf hain kahin tarah ke bhaav! Sabke mann ki baat aayegi saamne aaj raat. Dekhiye 9 baje #Colors par.



Catch it before TV on @VootSelect #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/oCohKoP4Cv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 1, 2020

Shehnaaz Gill called Rahul, Jaan and Nikki up and played a game to determine who among Rahul and Jaan know Nikki better. Jaan leads with more points than Rahul and eventually, the clear winner becomes Jaan. And while the trio was playing the game, Shehnaaz kept scolding them in her own style which took everyone's breath away.

