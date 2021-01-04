In the check-up round, Sunny Leone did an electrocardiogram of Eijaz and found that his heart rates are very high, and here's what the latter said, check details inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is not just filled with drama and nasty fight but also with love and mushy feelings and to prove this claim right, Eijaz Khan has confessed his feelings for the former contestant Pavitra Punia and we are just going aww over it. Recently, on the show, Sunny Leone made the entry and she came as a doctor on the show to solve the diseases of the housemates and Eijaz was the first one she called inside for a check-up.

In the check-up round, Sunny did an electrocardiogram of Eijaz and found that his heart rates are very high, and he confessed to it. Eijaz said, "mere dil ki har dhadkan me pavitra hai - kuch bhi ho jaaye bahar, mai ready hu."

Eijaz looked into the camera and said, "Tujhe miss kar raha hu, mujhe aur pyaar sa ho raha hai." He further said, "dil karta hai tujhse bahar aake milu" and concluded it by saying that he think he love Pavitra.

However, right after this, Pavitra Punia gave the answer and shut the trolls by saying "For everyone out here with polished words to pass on ME and #lioneijaz. You may find another door to knock at. Indeed these silly cheap comments & trolling won’t work here??& OUR UNDERSTANDING haha NOT A EASY thing to understand???? so on the kindest note STAY AWAY FROM #PAVIJAZ !!!"

For everyone out here with polished words to pass on ME and #lioneijaz.You may find another door to knock at.Indeed these silly cheap comments & trolling won’t work here😊& OUR UNDERSTANDING haha NOT A EASY thing to understand🙌🏻 so on a kindest note STAY AWAY FROM #PAVIJAZ !!!🛑 — Pavitra punia (@PuniaPavitra) January 3, 2021

Earlier, Pavitra said that she shares genuine feelings for Eijaz and she further said "no man tells a woman that he will take her to meet his dad on national television if he does not have anything. Nor would any girl behave in that manner."

