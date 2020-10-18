Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu is a contestant in Bigg Boss 14. During one of the show's episodes, he revealed that his mother was six months pregnant when his parents separated.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran Singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu, who is a contestant in Bigg Boss season 14, had recently revealed that his parents separated when his mother Rita Bhattacharya was six months pregnant. During one of the episodes of the show, Jaan Sanu spoke about the divorce of his parents - father Kumar Sanu and mother Rita Bhattacharya.

According to Bollywoodshaadis.com, Jaan, while speaking to his Big Boss 14 fellow contestant Jasmin Bhasin in one of the show's episodes said, "My parents separated when my mother was six months pregnant with me, hence, I have grown up with her only since childhood. My mom is both a mother and a father to me."

"Before entering the Bigg Boss House, what worried me most was that who will now take care of my mother. My thinking when it comes to love is old school because of my mom, I feel love only happens with one person and we should only be with one person. I am just like my mother," he was quoted as saying by the entertainment news website.

Jaan Sanu's father Kumar Sanu had married his mother Rita in the mid-1980s. He knew her from his Kolkata days and took her to Mumbai. The two married each other and has three children. While the first child Jessy was born in 1988, two more sons Jeeko and Jaan were born before their divorce in 1994.

On Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss, when Jaan was asked to sing his father's songs, he revealed that his father has sung over 22 thousand songs in various languages and five of them he dedicated to his mother Rita.

