New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss season 14 witnessed double eviction in the episode aired on November 2. Kavita Kaushik, who made an entry a weak ago, had also been eliminated from the show because of the least votes in her bank. Along with her, Nishant Malkani tasted defeat because of the wrong decision took by the housemates. On Monday's episode, Bigg Boss asked the Green Zone contestants to vote out one contestant from the Red Zone. Also, Bigg Boss had said that there will be two evictions if the contestants' choice and the audience would not match. The Green Zone contestants vote out Nishant Singh Malkani and the audience eliminated Kavita Kaushik.

‘Know your truth, nothing else matters’



A big Thank you to humaare #truefans 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/EFrEnzlN6h — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) November 2, 2020

After coming out of the BB house, Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh Malkani shared their feeling on social media. Kavita Kaushik didn't say much, she wrote, "Know your truth .. nothing else matters. Big thanks to humaare true fans." It can be calculated that Kavita Kaushik's dominant captaincy and her rude behaviour upset the audience. Also, she brought out some personal matters with Eijaz Khan into the limelight.

Talking about Nishant Singh Malkani, he shared a video on his Instagram account asking his fans if justice was done to him inside Bigg Boss house or not. He said, "what do you think happened right in Bigg Boss? I have only one answer for what happened to me in the Bigg Boss house this week. Everyone can see the glow, but no one can see the darkness."

Talking about the current scenario of the house, after the elimination of Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh Malkani, Bigg boss gave another nomination task to the existing contestants of the house. However, Eijaz Khan saved Jasmin Bhasin by using his special powers. Eijaz's shocking decision left Pavitra in all tears.

Posted By: Srishti Goel