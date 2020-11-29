Bigg Boss 14: Ever Since Salman Khan announced the first finale, it has been speculated that some of the former Bigg Boss contestants and TV celebs might be seen on BB 14.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of Bigg Boss 14 are all set to bring a new twist to the reality game show as they do full justice to the theme 'Ab scene paltega'. Show-host Salman Khan announced the first finale of the season which is scheduled to happen next week. Along with that, another shocker for the contestant is ready as wild card entries are about to take place in the next Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

According to a report published in India Today, Bigg Boss contestants from the previous seasons will be entering the show to bring a new and entertaining twist. In the promo, Salman Khan is seen indicating the arrival of new contestants in the house next weekend. It has been reported that the ex-contestants will come as the challengers this time. It may include the mastermind of Season 11 Vikas Gupta, Rashami Desai, Srishty Rode, Paras Chhabra, Karan Patel, Kashmera Shah, Kamya Punjabi and Gautam Gulati, among others.

However, along with the freshers of this season, Bigg Boss had also welcomed seniors (contestants from the previous seasons)-- Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan. But, this time the former contestants will not take part as mentors but they will compete to win the trophy.

If the ex-contestants will join the show, then it will be amazing to watch the changed equations in the house. Kashmera Shah is already friends with Kavita Kaushik and Srishty with Rubina. Whereas, Rashami had shared a screen space with Jasmin Bhasin in Dil Se Dil Tak. Also, Karen Patel is best friends with Aly Goni.

A Twitter handle also shared a post claiming that the Bigg Boss Season 14 will get extended for a month and for that the makers have already approached the new contestants. Now, it will be interesting to watch if these speculation will come true or the makers have kept something unpredictable for the audience.

Posted By: Srishti Goel