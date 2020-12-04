Bigg Boss 14: On Wednesday, Kavita Kaushik walked out of the house and said that she can't be in the same house with Rubina and Abhinav.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Kavita Kaushik recently left the Bigg Boss 14 show after she had a nasty fight with Rubina Dilaik. Amidst that, Kavita called Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla fake and propaganda creators. Now, Kavita's husband Ronnit Biswas took to the microblogging site in which he alleged that Abhinav Shukla has a severe alcohol problem and he used to drunk text Kavita at odd hours.

Taking to Twitter, Ronnit wrote, "Well let me put the truth out there.. the not so gentleman we’re talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once (sic)."

In a thread, he wrote, "This is the same guy who literally begged us to give him our house for a film he wanted to make.the same film which we did for free & gave our house coz he couldn’t shoot at his own place coz of obvious reasons!aur ab yeh bol raha hai ussi lady ko ki maarega usko? Mard? Really?? (sic)."

On Wednesday, Kavita and Rubina had an ugly fight in which the former asked, "Game jitne ke liye aap kuch bhi kar skti hain na, aapne apne relationship ka bhi mazak bna diya. Decide krke aaye the dono?" To which, Rubina Dilaik said that it was their past and they are happily together now. Then Kavita said, "Toh starting me jo aap dono ne prem ka swang racha vo jhutha tha" (so, the love that you too were showing in the beginning was fake).

Kavita also hinted that she will reveal Abhinav's dark secret on national television, to which, Rubina replied, “Himmat hai to bol." Kavita further said that she will speak about it outside the house.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma