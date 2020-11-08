Kavita said that she saw a completely different side of Eijaz and made this shocking statement about him, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The FIR actress Kavita Kaushik has returned to Bigg Boss 14 house with a bang. She was eliminated from the show after her 1-week stay and she was badly trolled for her fight with Eijaz Khan on the show. However, she got a chance to prove herself in front of the celebrity panel to get her re-entry in the BB house.

The panellists asked several questions from her. The panel consisted of Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna, Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh and Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh.

The panellists asked her about the image she built in the first week of the show. Arti asked her why she was rude in the house and why she behaved badly with Eijaz as by this, she was the only one who came to the bad light.

Actress Surbhi asked her that she has a major following but she was eliminated as she got fewer votes only. Not only this but also she asked her about the revelations she made about Eijaz.

To this, Kavita said that she saw a completely different side of Eijaz and that she kept calm at many points of time when Eijaz provoked her, but finally came out with all the frustration all at once. Kavita also added that Eijaz was playing a victim card.

She even explained her behaviour towards Eijaz and said, "ye jo Eijaz ka behaviour hai wo mujhe hurt kar raha hai, ye obsessive nature, ye baat na sunna.” She further added that Eijaz keeps saying “mujhe nahi sunna, ye aapka opinion hai aur ye mera opinion hai. Mujhe koi fark nahi padta.”

After listening to all her answers, the celebrity panellist decided that Kavita Kaushik should be sent back to the Bigg Boss house. They wished Kavita for her re-entry.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma