New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz to Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta, every season of Bigg Boss has some terrific fights and heated arguments. This season, Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni seem to continue the trend. The duo was supposed to be a strong alliance but now the two have turned foes. Kavita Kaushik, who had been eliminated from the show because of her insensitive behaviour with Eijaz Khan, has come back with different moods. This time, she tried to be calm and relaxed and made alliances with Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni.

However, in the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will flip the game by giving a super power to current captain Aly Goni. A video goes viral after Colors TV shared the promo of the upcoming episode. In which, Kavita is seen emotionally hurt after a heated argument with Aly and Jaan.

Aly didn't save Kavita from the nomination which stunned her and she started lashing out at him. Later, she made a personal comment on Jaan Saanu. When Jaan objected to her statement, Kavita said, "Tera to character hai hi nahi to dikhega kaha se. Doosro ka to hai unka dikhne do (You don't have a character, it is not visible. But, others do have it, let them show theirs).

After locking horns with Jaan and Aly Kavita started crying and she breaks into tears and felt illtreated in the house. She told Jasmin that she doesn't deserve this attitude and she doesn't deserve to be part of this show. According to the viral video, Kavita seems disappointed by the reactions of the housemates towards her. Now, it will be interesting to watch if Kavita will try to make new friends or she will resolve her conflicts with Eijaz Khan to clear her public image.

Posted By: Srishti Goel