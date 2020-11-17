New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss Season 14 is getting more interesting each day. In the next episode of Bigg Boss 14, the makers roll out another captaincy task for the contestants where Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik lost their calm. Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan get into a physical fight and Kavita push Eijaz away. Later, Eijaz expresses and shouts at top of his voice in front of the camera and he tries to convince Bigg Boss to intervene.

Kavita Kaushik's re-entry in the house has created a lot of trouble for Eijaz Khan. Three weeks ago Kavita Kaushik got eliminated because of the massive showdown between her and Eijaz Khan. On public demand, Kavita Kaushik made a re-entry in the house. However, the audience seems disappointed because of Kavita's behvaiour. The audience wanted to see the funny and chilling side of the FIR actress but it seems that Kavita Kaushik really got affected because of Eijaz Khan.

According to the promo shared by colors TV, Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan locked horns once again. Kavita is seen pushing Eijaz Khan and lashing out at him for being so rigid. Eijaz Khan couldn't take it. He lashes out at her and says, "aap ye nahi kar sakti, ye allowed nahin hai" (You can't do this, this is not allowed). After that, Eijaz tells Bigg Boss, "yaha log mujhe dhakka mar rahe hai or aap kuch nahi bol rahe hai bigg boss. Isse phle log isse kam aggression ke liye bhi bahar nikale gaye hai. This is not right, Bigg Boss please take an action."

In the last episode, Kavita is seen in a verbal spat with Aly Goni and Jaan Sanu. Kavita called Ali a Goonda (goon) and Aly Goni called her 'ghatiya aurat'. It seems that Kavita has cornered herself and this time she wanted to play all alone. Now, it will e interesting to see if Bigg Boss will take any decision over Kavita's physical fight with Eijaz Khan.

Posted By: Srishti Goel