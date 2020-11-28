New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On the weekend Ka Vaar episode, Jamin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik expressed their feeling for each other and end their true friendship. After the Batwara task, the duo seemed to be upset from each other's allegations and taunting behaviour. Since Jasmin has teamed up with Aly Goni in the house, it seems she is understanding the game closely. It has led her to change her opinion about her best friend in the house, Rubina Dilaik.

Considering Rubina Dilaik was equally at fault for bothering Nikki Tamboli by locking her inside the bedroom area, Jasmin took to her friends Alu Goni and Rahul Vaidya to share how she felt the whole house suffered because of Rubina.

This definitely comes as a surprise as Jasmin and Rubina couldn't stop crying and hugging each other in their ups and downs. In fact, the two bahus of television were quite supportive of each other throughout and more like sisters. However, they never guide each other on how to play at the forefront, and not let other contestants take advantage of their friendship.

Jasmin Bhasin, who was a very good friend to Rubina Dilaik inside the house, schooled her about her behaviour inside the house. For the unversed, during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman Khan revealed that Jasmin Bhasin is like a puppet of Rubina Dilaik in the show.

Now, it will be interesting to see if the duo continues to stay enemies in the house or they will resolve their issues. Well, it seems that this fight is not going to end anytime soon. But, will it affect the major mass elimination in tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar.

Posted By: Srishti Goel