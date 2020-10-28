It is reported that Aly Goni will enter the BB house in the first week of November.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest season of Bigg Boss has made netizens go gaga as this season has come up with extra spice and drama. The Bigg Boss 14's tagline says, 'Ab Scene Platega' and it surely marked its words. However, there are reports doing rounds that say the BB 14 house is going to welcome contestant Jasmin Bhasin's rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni.

According to the TOI report, Aly will enter the BB house in the first week of November. It is said that he has been approached by the makers of the reality show to join other contestants.

It is reported that a source told TOI, "Jasmin is already going strong inside the house and Aly will turn out to be a great ally for her. In fact, both of them will be a strong support system for each other. Aly had openly slammed Nikki Tamboli (Jasmin’s arch-rival inside the house) and her team on social media for targeting Jasmin and him in a distasteful manner. What makes the prospect even more interesting is the fact that Jasmin and Aly have always been linked with each other. While they have vehemently denied being a couple, their easy-going camaraderie and sizzling chemistry have often set tongues wagging.”

On the work front, Aly Goni was last seen in Nach Baliye 9 with his ex-girlfriend Natasha. Aly has been a part of many shows like Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin was seen locking horns with Rahul Vaidya and she was seen crying at yelling at the top of her lungs for justice.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma