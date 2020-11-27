Bigg Boss 14: In the latest episode, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina get into an ugly fight and you just can't miss it, watch the video here.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 was filled with all the drama and ugly fights as it started with the verbal spat between Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik. The makers of the show released a video in which the two actors were seen in the war of words and it turned out to be a pretty ugly fight.

In the Panchayat task, Jasmin calls out to Rubina Dilaik and says that "I have understood your real face, play your clever games with someone else.” Rubina gets agitated over it and she walks away and says that "Talk to my face, not behind my back.”

After this, Kavita Kaushik announced that the discussion will take place over the bathroom area, to which Rubina says, "when Nikki went and vented out her aggression on our items, why were we not allowed to go inside the luggage room?”

Jasmin couldn't stop herself from reacting to it and she started shouting at the top of her lungs and said that “If there is anyone who flouted the discipline of the luggage room, it was Abhinav and Rubina.” As Rubina insisted Jasmin’s team had no rights to restrict their movement around the luggage room, Jasmin threatened her, “Mai personal pe aaungi na, to bahut si cheesein hain jo national TV pe bolti hui acchi nahi lagengi."

Jasmin also told Aly that the real colours of Rubina are now showing. She also says that when she is friends with someone, she does things for them but their good and bad gestures affect her a lot and thus she is not going to be friends with anyone and will maintain a distance from everyone in the house.

