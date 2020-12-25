Bigg Boss 14: It is also reported that choreographer Dharmesh Yelande too appeared on the show and surprised Salman Khan with his crazy dance moves

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss house came up with double dhamaal as its marked the early celebration of Salman Khan's birthday on the eve of Christmas. To join the celebration and make it more happening the Kick actor's friends and co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Raveena Tandon surprised him by joining the sets of Bigg Boss for his birthday and another surprise was that Punjabi singer-actor Shehnaz Gill too joined the show and made sure to leave everyone in splits.

Recently, a video of Shehnaaz Gill from the previous season is doing rounds in which she was heard saying the dialogue 'Twada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta Kutta.' This clip went viral as the viral sensation Yashraj Muskhate made a mashup on it and netizens are hooked on it. However, Shehnaaz did not leave the chance and she recreated the scene with Salman Khan.

Shehnaaz also gave some tips to the contestants of the BB house and guided them on how to entertain the viewers. Meanwhile, the pre-birthday celebration of Salman Khan was filled with masti, games, dance and the celebrities made sure that Salman's birthday party should be extremely special.

It is also reported that choreographer Dharmesh Yelande too appeared on the show and surprised Salman Khan with his crazy dance moves. From this, it is sure that the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to be a full entertainment package and netizens just can't miss the show.

Talking about BB 14 house, currently, there are 11 contestants in the house, and that too including the challenger of this season. This time, the show has introduced a new concept of challengers in the house and Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, and Arshi Khan returned to the show as challengers of this season.

