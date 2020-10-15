New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of the Bigg Boss Season 14 have left the audience in excitement with the promo of tonight's (October 15) episode of this immensely engaging season. Nikki Tamboli, who has become the first confirmed contestant of the season, is getting a lot of attention from the BB fans. Now, Jaan Sanu's budding love for Nikki Tamboli is a new emerging angle in the house. In the last episode, we have seen that Jaan Sanu confessed to Nikki that he seriously likes her. Nikki took it as a friendly compliment and took the conversation into a fun zone.

Nikki said that she only considered Jaan as her 'Bhai Jaan'. Meanwhile, Nishant Singh Malkani and Rahul Vaidya pulled Jaan's leg and teased him by calling 'Nikki Ka Bhai Jaan'. Jaan said that he won't accept this comment and they should not make fun of his feelings.

In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, we see that Jaan Sanu will pour out his feeling in front of Nikki. He pampers her and says, 'I Love You'. When Rahul asked if he is serious, Jaan says, "Haan bhai ICU level jitna serious." Nikki who has shown her angry and straightforward side till now will be seen blushing in the house.

On the other hand, Jaan Sanu leaves no stone unturned to impress confirmed contestant Nikki Tamboli. He sings the 90s famous song 'Dil Ki Diwaron Pr Mene Naam Likha Hai Tumhara, Bazigar Hoon Mein'. He makes coffee for her and requests her not to tease him by calling 'bhai jaan'.

Nikki will also ask him if he is obsessed with her stuff. Jaan says, "I am not obsessed with your things, it's just you, who just obsessed with yourself.". Nikki promises her that she will not tease him again, but still, he will remain 'bhain jaan' to her. By saying this, Nikki leaves Nishant and Rahul in splits.

Posted By: Srishti Goel