Bigg Boss 14: In the promo video, it is shown that a quawwali session is going on in which Jaan is playing the harmonium and is taking a dig at Nikki, watch the video here.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sunday's 'weekend ka vaar' episode is going to be filled with quawwali and lots of roasting sessions that will feature all the contestants and they will take a dig at other contestants in the BB house. The makers of Bigg Boss house released a new promo in which Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya are seen taking potshots at the contestants.

In the promo video, it is shown that a quawwali session is going on in which Jaan is playing the harmonium and is singing “Bhutiya nalli joh boli, double dholki hai Tamboli.” While Jaan is singing, Nikki was dancing on the same song.

On the other hand, Rahul targets Eijaz Khan and sings, "Banta hai sher khan lekin kamzor hai Eijaz Khan. In the video it seen that everyone is enjoying and is laughing as the fun banter is going on in the house.

However, host Salman Khan does not leave any chance and he says, "Kavita tumko badaa mazaa aa raha hoga (Kavita, you must feel very nice on hearing this).” Pavitra was also nodding when Rahul was making the accusation of Eijaz being a coward.

For the unknown, Kavita and Eijaz have had issues, and the FIR actress had issues with Eijaz because of abusive language and considers him an acquaintance and not a friend.

Even though Pavitra nodded and agreed with Rahul, she and Eijaz are having a cute mushy relationship in the house and netizens are loving it and on the weekend ka vaar, the duo will be seen grooving to the Diwali bash songs.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma