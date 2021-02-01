New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss welcomed several contestants in the show, and the ones who made it to the headlines were Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli. The singer shared good chemistry with Nikki Tamboli in the initial days. Their fun banters and ugly fights made sure to hook the netizens to the television screen. However, things didn't go down well for the duo as Nikki alleged that Jaan forcibly tried to kiss her. Now, the singer has reacted to the allegation and in an interview with TOI, Jaan said that 'Nikki is a loose mouth.'



In the interview, Jaan said that he did not kiss Nikki, and what she is saying is all lie. He further said that 'I've been brought up by my mother and she has taught me to respect everyone.' He also said that Nikki is a loose mouth, and she says anything to grab the attention.



Jaan even said people should also see that a few days back she made an ugly remark about Vikas Gupta and said that he gets close with women to comfort them. The singer even said that he was never in love with Nikki. Jaan added to it and said that when we live together, we share stories, and a certain kind of camaraderie develops and that was just attraction, nothing major happened.



Jaan was also asked that who he thinks could win the show, to which, he said that he does not think Nikki holds the potential. He said that Rubina or Abhinav is the tough competition in the game and they deserve to win the show.



Recently, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan scolded Nikki Tamboli for her behaviour and he said that she unnecessarily tries to pick a fight with everyone and is not at all cooperative in the house. The Kick actor also slammed her for not performing the duties in the house properly.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma