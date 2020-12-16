Bigg Boss 14 gave another twist, it is reportedly said that YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss house is filled with drama and spice and now the show has become even more interesting as it welcomed the ex-contestants of the previous season and to add more masala to the show - Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, and Mannu Punjabi is back. However, there is another twist, it is reportedly said that YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant.

Taking to Twitter, Ashish announced himself and wrote, "Biig bosss i am coming baby.... (sic)." He further wrote, “Milte hai jan mein guys see ya :* (sic).” Going by the tweets, he is surely dropping the hints that he might enter the Bigg Boss show in January. For now, it is not yet confirmed that he is going to join the show or not or it is just a prank.

Earlier, Ashish was approached to the Bigg Boss house but he rejected the offer and said that I told them I'm not available. I feel the house rules will be difficult to adhere to." Added, "I'm a bit of a bossy person and I also tend to get homesick. More than popularity, peace, and space is important."

I am not going in Bigg Boss!

Don't believe in everything you read. 😐 — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) September 16, 2020

There was also a report doing rounds that said Youtuber Carry Minati is participating in Bigg Boss 14. However, he refuted the rumours and said that I am not going in Bigg Boss! Don't believe everything you read."

The makers of Bigg Boss call YouTubers and social media sensation on the show and previously Youtube sensation Dhinchak Pooja has been a contestant in Bigg Boss 11.

