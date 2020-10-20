New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Toofani Senior of the house- Sidharth Shukla was recently snapped outside of the Bigg Boss House. A picture of him stepping outside from BB House is doing rounds on the internet. The picture was shared by the Instagram page of Bigg boss Khabri and he captioned his photo as "Sidharth Shukla out of the house". The reason behind his stepping out from the house in the middle of the week is still unknown. However, the netizens are reacting to it and some of the users said it might be because Hina Khan and Gauahar's complaint against him which lead to his early eviction.

The makers of Bigg Boss shared a promo in which the divided teams of the Toofani seniors are performing a task. During the task, Sidharth Shukla asks his team members Pavitra Punia, Eijaz and Nikki Tamboli to not get distracted by any other team member. Hina Khan tells the same thing to her team and says that concentration is the key to success.

In the task, a huge fight takes place among the contestants and Hina Khan starts yelling at the top of her lungs and asks if there is any value and Sidharth Shukla smiles and says that his team can do whatever they want but win this task.

Later, Gauahar and Hina Khan goes to the confession room and complains about Sidharth Shukla and his behaviour and asked Bigg Boss to take strict action against him.

This picture has come amidst the rumours that say that Sidharth Shukla's stay is getting extended in Bigg Boss 14 house. Seniors Sidharth, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were sent to the Bigg Boss 14 house for just two weeks.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode Sidharth Shukla was asked to name who among Shehzad Deol, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Abhinav Shukla is the least deserving candidate to be in the house. He said that he would not like to vote on this and they should stay this week. However, as he was asked to name one, he called out the name of Shehzad Deol.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma