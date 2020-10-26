New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss Season 14 is all about twists and turns. As the drama unfolds and wild card contestants made entry to the BB house in the fourth week of the season, it seems that it is not going to be difficult for Shardul Pandit to get attention in the house. The fans were missing some entertaining guys in the show and even the existing female contestants were also looking for some different boys in the house. So, acknowledging their request, Bigg Boss has sent a charming and handsome hunk in the house.

On the very first day, Shardul Pandit- wild card contestant seems to grab the attention of the ladies of the house. On the sets of BB, Pavitra Punia and Shardul revealed that they know each other from outside. Well, their inside chemistry is also unmissable. In the upcoming episode that fans will see a cute-romantic and flirting guru in the house. In the promo, Shardul is seen fliting with Pavitra Punia.

Well, Shardul is not just seen flirting with Pavitra, he also shows his true RJ skills. He is seen doing a question-answer, Tic-Tac kind of round with other contestants. He asks Nikki Tamboli that why she is not accepting Jaan Sanu's love. Nikki says, "His love is fake and he broke my trust." After that, Shardul tries to convince her and brings them together. Shardul will change the atmosphere of the house in the upcoming episode and netizens are calling him 'so cute'.

On the other hand, he smells the new love erupting inside the BB house between Naina Singh and Rahul Vaidya. Shardul asks Ruhul Vaidya if he is in love with Naina. Rahul Says, Pyar ko pyar hi rehne do use kisi se tolo mat". After that, Shardul tries to make people watch BB house from his eyes. It seems that Shardul is going to give a tough competition in the house. Well, it will be revealed in the upcoming episode if he is a 'sanskari playboy' or 'cute RJ'.

Posted By: Srishti Goel