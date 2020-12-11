Abhinav was left shocked after listening to this and he told the same to his wife Rubina Dilaik, her reaction will leave you SHOCKED!, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is taking a new turn as new contestants are entering the house and are adding the new twist in the house that is making the netizens hooked to the show. The makers of the show revealed a promo in which the ghar vaapsi of ex-contestants is taking place and Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni are getting back to the show.

Recently, the mastermind of the show Vikas Gupta returned to the Bigg Boss 14 house and he was seen talking with Abhinav Shukla and he told him about Kavita Kaushik's allegations that she called him a drunkard and further said that you used to drunk text her, "bahar yeh nikla tha ki tum bohot zyada sharab peete ho aur tum unko bohot zyada gande-gande messages bhej rahe the."

Abhinav was left shocked after listening to this and he told the same to his wife Rubina Dilaik and told her that not only Kavita but her husband Ronnit Biswas also made these claims. “Woh kitna gir sakte hai, yaar (How low can they stoop),” he remarked.

Rubina reacted furiously to it and said that she will not leave them and set things straight as soon as she leaves the Bigg Boss house.

Earlier, Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit tweeted, "Well let me put the truth out there.. the not so gentleman we’re talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once.” The tweet was later deleted by him.

