New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14 is getting intense each passing day. The latest episode of the reality show reminded us of the Bigg Boss season 13. In the episode, Sara Gurpal and Nikki Tamboli went to the garden area to sort out their fight. During the conversation, Sara told Nikki that she is like this only-"Mai Aisi Hi Hun." This dialogue surely caught our attention and it went unnoticed by Sidharth Shukla. In the last season, a similar incident had happened in which Rashami Desai said the same thing.

Now, it seems like we are not the only one as Rashami Desai was herself reminded of the previous season. Taking to Twitter, Rashami Desai tweeted, “Getting hiccups since evening. M I getting remembered by my loved once #Rashmians #Aisihihunmai.”

During one of the Bigg Boss 13 episode, Sidharth made a "aisi ladki" comment on Rashami that sparked outrage on social media. In the recent episode, when Sara was heard saying, “dikhaungi sab ko mein aisi hi hu” Sidharth was heard replying, "is ka matlab kaisi.”

Getting hiccups since evening. M I getting remembered by my loved once 😉#Rashmians #Aisihihunmai👸🏻 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) October 5, 2020

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, the first nomination of the season will take place tonight. However, it will also see Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan at the loggers head.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma