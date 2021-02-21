Bigg Boss 14: Currently, there are five finalists in the BB house- Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and Rakhi Sawant.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's finally time to bid goodbye to the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. The show that made the netizens glued to the TV screens is all set for its finale. The finale will take place today on February 21. Currently, there are five finalists in the BB house- Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and Rakhi Sawant. And, do you want to know how much are they getting paid? According to reports, Rahul Vaidya is the least paid contestant in the BB house. Meanwhile, Aly Goni is the highest paid contestant in the house.

Who are the highest and least paid finalists in the BB house?

According to the report of The Khabri, singer Rahul Vaidya is the least paid contestant in the BB house. He earns Rs 1 lakh per week. On the other hand, Rahul's good friend Aly Goni is the highest paid contestant, it is reported that he earns Rs 16 lakh per week.

What is the salary of Rubina Dilaik?

According to the reports, Rubina Dilaik gets Rs 5 lakh per week. The actress has been one of the strongest contenders in the BB house. She entered the show with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Rubina's husband Abhinav recently got evicted from the show.

What is the salary of Rakhi Sawant?

Rakhi Sawant is one of the much-loved contestants in the BB house. She entered the house as a challenger, and she garnered all the attention with her funny antics and drama. According to The Khabri, she earns Rs 2.5 lakh per week.

What is the salary of Nikki Tamboli?

The South-Indian actress has managed to be on the show from day 1. According to reports, she is paid Rs 1.2 lakh per week.

Bigg Boss 14 Prize amount:

For the past few seasons, the winning amount has been Rs 50 lakh. Well this time, there is no confirmation from the makers of the Bigg Boss show about the same. To be noted, earlier, in an episode, Rakhi Sawant destroyed Rs 14 lakh from Bigg Boss 14 prize amount, thus, the reports are doing rounds that the prize money this time would be Rs 36 lakh only.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma