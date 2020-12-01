Bigg Boss 14: Earlier, Pavitra Punia told that she got engaged but her engagement was called off, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia was evicted in the latest episode of Bigg Boss and as soon as she was evicted, a piece of shocking news came into light as Hotelier Sumit Maheshwari has claimed her as his wife. He further stated that she cheated on him four times.

However, on the show, Pavitra told that she got engaged but her engagement was called off. Pavitra had even spoken about her relationship with Paras Chhabra and Pratik Sehjapal. Sumit further said that she asked him to keep the marriage a secret.

Sumit in an interview with YouTube channel Fifafooz said that Pavitra had already cheated on him four times before. He even mentioned the name of the guys with whom she cheated on him and claimed "Paras Chhabra, Pratik Sehajpal and one more guy who is not from the industry," were her boyfriends.

Meanwhile, ex Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra also claimed that she cheated on her husband with him and he regrets being in a relationship with her. Now, Sumit said, "We are still husband and wife. We got engaged and we were married also, but she didn't disclose it."

Earlier, Paras in an interview ith ETimes said, "Pavitra has rightly said that Paras was her mistake because a married woman can’t be dating and fooling me. It was alarming to know this when her husband messaged me and said you both could be with each other as much as you want but only after my divorce with her. I confronted her and she agreed, then I got to know one after other shocking revelations about her. I don’t want to open my mouth right now. I could be explosive right now, but time will tell and it will show during her stint in BB. If I open my mouth things can go against her and it won’t be good. She hid about her marriage from me.”

Sumit further added, "I had texted Paras when I found out about their relationship," Sumit said, adding: "I told him that you can be in a relationship with her but wait till we get a divorce. My family is involved. I still have a tattoo of her on my hand. Nothing has changed from my side."

On the show, Pavitra was seen having chemistry with actor Eijaz Khan and he also said, "Kheech ke lekar jaaunga mere abba se milaane, kyunki mujhe bahut time baad koi pasand aayi hai (I'll make you meet my father because I have liked a girl after a long time)."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma