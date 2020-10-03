The fans were relating her tone with the previous contestant Shehnaaz Gill who emerged as one of the popular stars of the last season.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The South Indian beauty, Nikki Tamboli who never fails to grab the headline is now going to take over the screen of Bigg Boss 14 from tonight. The grand premiere of the Salman Khan-hosted show is set to begin at 9 PM. However, the makers of the show revealed several promos and one of the clips in which the fans have shown interest is the one that features Nikki Tamboli who's one of the contestants this year.

In the video, the south beauty is having a fun conversation with Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss stage. In the video, she is seen in a purple outfit and is talking to Salman Khan in the tone that made the netizens remember Shehnaaz Gill from the previous season.

The fans were relating her tone with the previous contestant Shehnaaz Gill who emerged as one of the popular stars of the last season. As seen in the video, Nikki seems full of joy and warmth and the fans are relating all her qualities to Shehnaaz's popularity in Bigg Boss 13 and even Salman Khan labelled her as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif

Nikki Tamboli made her film debut with 2019 Telugu film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. The film was helmed by Santhosh P. Jayakumar and bankrolled by Blue Ghost Pictures, Mango Music.

The theme of this year's Bigg Boss is seen a challenge in itself as it says 'Ab Bigg Boss Dega 2020 ko Jawaab‘. This year the house will have all the facilities of a spa, mall and a theatre area.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma