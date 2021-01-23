Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin and Aly share a close bond, and they were best friends even before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, here's all you need to know about former's re-entry.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Jasmin Bhasin, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house, is now going to mark her re-entry in the show. Earlier, the contestants like Rahul Vaidya, Vikas Gupta, Nikki Tamboli, and Aly Goni too returned to the show. However, there is a twist as Jasmin Bhasin won't enter the show as a contestant.

According to a report in The Times Of India, Jasmin is all set to return to the BB 14 house for a week during the family week round. It is reported that the actress will be quarantined in a hotel for a week from January 30. Once her mandatory quarantine period gets over, she will enter the Bigg Boss house and will reunite with her beau Aly Goni. As soon as the news broke, Jasmin and Aly's fans went gaga over it.

Jasmin and Aly share a close bond, and they were best friends even before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. In the show, the duo was seen discussing being in love with each other and even about the possibility of marriage.

After the eviction, Jasmin also confessed her love for Aly during the show. Recently she had a chat round with her fans, and one of her fans asked about her marriage plans on Twitter, to which, she replied, "Marriage is a very big decision to be taken by two people. Our families & I are waiting for @AlyGoni to come back and we will discuss it as a family."

Jasmin's eviction was one of the most heartbreaking evictions of the BB house. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, and Rubina Diliak were nominated for elimination. After this, host Salman Khan announced the name of Jasmin and that left Aly in utter shock and he started crying inconsolably. Aly even suffered an Asthma attack after her sudden eviction.

There are also reports doing rounds that claim that Rakhi Sawant's husband Riteish is finally going to make a public appearance in the BB 14 family week round.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma