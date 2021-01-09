Earlier, host Salman Khan was also seen yelling at Jasmin Bhasin for body-shaming Rakhi Sawant. The host was seen telling Jasmin Bhasin that he was shocked to see her.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to be filled with mixed emotions as the family week round is going on. However, there is a piece of big shocking news awaiting as the reports are doing rounds that Jasmin Bhasin is soon going to be eliminated from the show and she is surely going to leave her beau Aly Goni in tears.

Recently, in the family week episode, Jasmin Bhasin's father and mother entered the Bigg Boss house, we got to see their reaction to Aly and Jasmin's relationship. Aly was left sad after that and he was seen talking to Rahul that he wants to get eliminated so that Jasmin could play solo.

The latest report by Bigg Boss Khabri is indicating that Jasmin Bhasin who was nominated along with Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Aly Goni has been evicted from the Bigg Boss house. According to a report by Mr. Khabri, the eviction is still not confirmed. There are chances that Jasmin Bhasin will be sent to the secret room for a few days.

Bigg Boss Khabri in another post wrote that "No Double Eviction announced, everyone just chill except if u r Jasmin's fans as confirmation is still awaited whether she is in secret room.

Abhinav Fans u should enjoys as he is not only save from eviction but for next week also."

There are also several reports doing rounds that states that there may not be any secret room task and that Jasmin Bhasin will directly exit from the show.

Earlier, host Salman Khan was also seen yelling at Jasmin Bhasin for body-shaming Rakhi Sawant. The host was seen telling Jasmin Bhasin that he was shocked to see her. She was seen making fun of Rakhi Sawant's broken nose. When asked, Jasmin Bhasin said that she was constantly provoked but the host didn't buy it and said she was enjoying bullying Rakhi.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma