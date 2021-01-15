Bigg Boss 14: Earlier, the captaincy task was taking place in which the housemates were to decide among four contenders Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and Eijaz Khan.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss is going to be filled with all the drama and nasty fights and that is going to lead to another cancellation of a task in the BB house. The makers shared a promo video in which Rubina Dilaik and Sonali Phogat are seen indulging in a nasty fight and in the fight it is seen that Sonali uses abusive slurs for Rubina and the latter gets agitated over it.

In the promotional video, it is seen that Sonali's daughter is also dragged into it. Sonali uses the 'H' word for Rubina and to which the latter responds and says that whether she would abuse her own daughter using the same word.

Rubina and Sonali's fight got so ugly that the former removes her jacket and she is seen charging over Sonali, while at that time Abhinav stops Rubina and tells her to calm down. Rubina further says, "Aise kaise bol sakti hai, beti hai. Wo bhi ma hai ek beti ki."

The upcoming episode is going to get even more dramatic as Bigg Boss is heard announcing that the housemates are breaking the rules and they are repeatedly canceling the tasks and thus from now on no tasks or activities to earn immunity will take place, After listening to this, all housemates were seen in the state of utter shock.

Recently, Sonali Phogat is seen picking fights with everyone in the house after she was nominated for evictions and this time she has locked horns with Rubina Dilaik and the latter has even warned Sonali that she will face dire consequences of it. The entire house comes forward to sto[ the fight between the two.

However, the task got canceled and the housemates were seen hearing an earful from Bigg Boss.

