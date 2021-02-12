Bigg Boss 14: Finally the wait is over Rahul Vaidya is going to get the answer to his marriage proposal as his love Disha Parmar is going to enter the show. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is grabbing eyeballs of viewers, ever since the Challengers entered the BB house. The show has been riding high on success, and makers are also leaving no stones unturned to make sure viewers are getting enough entertainment to watch. Ever since the Colors TV most popular show started, Rahul Vaidya's love life has been talking of the town.

During the early days of the show, he proposed to his girlfriend Disha Parmar on national television on the occasion of her birthday. Since then the 33-year-old singer has been waiting for his beloved's answer. Well, she did send messages for him through Vikas Gupta and Jasmin Bhasin, but, no one revealed Disha's response to Rahul's proposal.

However, now the wait is over, as Rahul's lady love is going to enter BB house this Weekend Ka Vaar on the eve of Valentine's Day. This is not all, we have also brought to you some inside scoop on how the lovebirds are going to celebrate the day.

As per Bigg Boss Khabri, BB makers have planned a special date for the couple to make their day special. Not just this, before accepting the offer Disha put forth some terms and conditions such as she doesn't want to interact with other contestants except Rahul, she wants to be part of any task and wants personal space with her beau.

So, keeping in mind all these conditions BB has arranged a romantic date for two to spend some quality time together. Disha is going to be in the house for a few hours.

Well, it will be a treat to watch the two love birds spending some quality time in each other arms after months of staying apart.

Meanwhile, in an interview with ETimes, Disha Parmar opened up on her marriage with Rahul Vaidya. She said that currently she is wishing and hoping that he wins the trophy of BB 14 while everything else will be discussed later.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv