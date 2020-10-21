New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bigg Boss 14 house is packed with entertainment and drama and the show has made sure to make fans glued to the TV screens with their fun banters. However, the fans are still hungover on the chemistry of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill. On Tuesday' episode, in a task Gauahar Khan was seen coming close to Sidharth Shukla and started flirting with him to which Sidharth said, 'Don't touch me, I have a girlfriend at home'. To which Gauhar replied, "Good for you. I am happy for you."

As the episode ended, the fans of SidNaaz went gaga with his comment and one of the users said, "I went and watched the clip very closely... with a complete kattar type non-delulu mindset... it might have been masti but the way sid said I have a girlfriend AT HOME... last part mai bande ka slip of tongue lagta hai."

Another user said, "I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND AT HOME ~ Kisney kaha tha?

Sid :"

Yet another user said, "“I said what I said, I know what I said & very knowingly I have said what I said.”

Sidharth Shukla never minces words. He knows wat he’s saying & he says it because he wants to say it.

So when he said I have a girlfriend at home. That’s exactly what he meant."

“I said what I said, I know what I said & very knowingly I have said what I said.”



Sidharth Shukla never minces words. He knows wat he’s saying & he says it because he wants to say it.



So when he said I have a girlfriend at home. That’s exactly what he meant. 🤚🏻#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/vgnrX6nap7 — Sonnia ✨ (@SonniaSlays) October 21, 2020

Sana : wo touch ki teko ?

Sid : me bol diya dont touch me I have a girlfriend at home !! #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/6Lx1PaZbYR — priyaa (@chalpakaamat) October 20, 2020

Hayeee!! Yeh humare Shukla ji kabse unfiltered hone lage? 😜😝#SidNaaz

I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND AT HOME

Ammaaaaa!! 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b5GWtTAzgG — Joydipa_Chy (@joydipa_chy) October 20, 2020

Talking about SidNaaz, Shehnaz Gill in conversation with Bollywood Hungama said, "What problem? There is no problem. They want to know, they have excitement to know who Sana is with. But it is their choice, I don't feel bad. I am very strong. I don't waste my time on these things, because I am very strong. They can do and say whatever they want, I am aware of what I am doing.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma