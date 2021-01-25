Bigg Boss 14: Is Nikki Tamboli 'chamchi' of Rubina Dilaik? What is the survival strategy of south actress? Here's what netizens are saying

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss welcomed several contestants in the BB house to stir up the drama. From Rakhi Sawant to Arshi Khan to Sidharth Shukla, many popular previous contestants were back in the BB 14 house game, and they made sure to hook the netizens to the television screen with their fun banters. However, there is still one contestant in the house, who is there in the show from Day 1 and is able to survive in the game by hook or crook, yes! you guessed it right, it is none other than Nikki Tamboli.

Nikki Tamboli is that contestant in the house who does not care whether you like her or hate her because she surely knows that you just can't ignore her. Ever since she entered the BB house, she was loud, rude, and arrogant, but with all of it, she overshadowed everyone in the house. However, now her game is becoming weak and she is losing that spark.

To be noted, Nikki is also noticing that her spark is no more there and thus she is trying to create unnecessary ruckus in the house. Netizens have even started calling her 'Dumboli' for her moves.

Recently, the south actress picked up an unnecessary fight with Devoleena to stay in the limelight. After her nasty fight with Devoleena, no one took her side, but we saw some closeness in the bond of Nikki and Rubina Dilaik. The netizens also noticed it and after that, they started calling Nikki, 'chamchi' of Rubina.

One of the social media users said, "@nikkitamboli dumb player in the entire #BiggBoss history," wrote one user, while anotherdumbest"The most dumb and badtameez ladki in the house ever is #NikkiDumboli. She should be thrown out of the house immediately."

Recently, in the press interaction, Nikki was asked that why was she mimicking Devoleena, to which, she said, "there is nothing wrong in mimicking anyone." After this, the journalist goes onto say that she doesn’t know her well to mimic her. Nikki responds rudely and says 'she doesn’t like her that is the reason why she did what she did.'

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma