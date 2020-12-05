In the recent episode, Rahul Vaidya was targetted by all the contestants for his rude behaviour towards Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The season 14 of Bigg Boss is nearing its finale and the contestants are gearing up for their bid to make it to the top four. However, ahead of the finale, Rahul Vaidya is facing the wrath from the housemates for his disrespectful behaviour towards women. He was targetted by all the contestants for his rude behaviour towards Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik.

In the recent episode, Bigg Boss announced about the nomination task in which the contestants of the BB house were provided with a punching bag in the confession room and they were asked to stick the faces of the contestants they want to evict and they needed to punch it hard.

In the task, every contestant except Eijaz Khan voted against Rahul Vaidya and called him out for his rude behaviour, to which, Rahul said that he behaves with people the way they deserve. After this round, Rahul was called out in the confession room and he said that he is playing the game the way it is meant to be and thus after that, he reacted to Rubina and Nikki's confession and he said that he won't deny the fact that he does not respect them.

Rahul further said, "I have had issues with Rubina here, do I need to repeat what she has said to me?" After this Rubina says that Rahul has said that he would respect every woman except her, to which Rahul said, "No I don’t because you haven’t done things which deserve respect.”

In the episode, Nikki Tamboli also revealed that Rahul used to flirt with her PR and she can even show the messages and after this, Rahul said that her PR has been asking to date Nikki for a long time but he is not interested.

