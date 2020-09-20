In a picture, one can see a rainbow designed couch along with a statement metallic silver one, check pictures here

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of start of Salman Khan's hit reality show Bigg Boss season 14, pictures of the BB house have been leaked online. The audience is all excited for the upcoming show which is going to premiere on October 3.

Now, some pictures of the house have gone viral on social media claiming that these are glimpses of the house of this season.

The pictures were shared by an Instagram account named Bigg Boss Khabri claiming that this is how the Bigg Boss 14 house looks from inside. The pictures of the living area, the bedroom, and the washroom area have been shared on the photo-sharing app.

In a picture, one can see a rainbow designed couch along with a statement metallic silver one and other stunning decors.

However, the pictures are not verified but it seems like the glimpses of the Bigg Boss 14 house are all real.

According to an Indian Express report, this season will be themed around the coronavirus. "Throughout the lockdown, people have missed certain activities, be it shopping, eating out or watching films. As part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy these in the Bigg Boss 14 house. As Salman Khan said in the teaser videos, this would be a befitting reply to 2020”, Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar, Shubhangi Atre, Karan Patel, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan., Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Shagun Pandey, Pavitra Punia, and Naina Singh among others are a few names that are being speculated as the participants for Bigg Boss 14.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma