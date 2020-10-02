Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, runner up of Bigg Boss 11, will appear as a guest on Saturday at the grand premiere of the show's season 14th.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As fans gear up for the 14th season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, Colors on Friday confirmed that former contestant Hina Khan will appear as a guest on the upcoming season of the show.

In a tweet, Colors wished Hina, who was the runner-up of the Bigg Boss 11, on her birthday and confirmed that the 33-year-old actress will appear on Bigg Boss 14's grand premiere at 9 pm on Saturday.

"Heyyyy, Birthday Girl, @eyehinakhan ?? Not long now before we see you again on #BiggBoss14 and celebrate! ?? Watch #BB14 Grand Premiere tomorrow at 9 PM on #Colors. #BiggBoss2020 Catch #BiggBoss before TV on @VootSelect. @BeingSalmanKhan @playmp," the Colors said in a tweet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma